Police launch investigations into deadly Lowman’s Bay collision

Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision along the Lowman’s Bay Public Road which claimed the life of a 58-year-old Barrouallie resident.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force says the incident occurred around 8:30 Monday morning when a vehicle owned by a private electrical company reportedly developed mechanical problems and crashed into a parked crane.

Six male workers, were seriously injured and taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for treatment.

A post-mortem examination is expected to determine the cause of death, as investigations into the incident continue.

