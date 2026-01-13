Minister of Family and Gender Affairs Hon. Laverne Gibson-Velox calls for national unity and collaboration

A call has been made for unity and collaboration in 2026.

This call was made by Minister of the Family and Gender Affairs, Persons with Disabilities, and Labour, Hon. Laverne Gibson-Velox during a New Year’s Church service, held under the theme ‘New Year, New Vision: Anchored in Faith, Advancing in Service’.

She emphasized a fresh start and a collective effort to address the nation’s challenges, promising meaningful changes and support.

Minister Gibson-Velox said while fixing long-standing challenges will take time, her ministry is committed to getting it right by responding to people’s needs.

