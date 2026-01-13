Teachers across the country participate in Mathematics Enhancement Programme (MEP)

This country is expected to see an improvement in the grades of students in the subject area of Mathematics from the Caribbean Examinations Council exams.

This comes as teachers across the country are participating in the Mathematics Enhancement Programme (MEP) which is being funded by the Caribbean Development Bank and hosted by the Ministry of Education from January 12th to the 20th.

Coordinator of the Mathematics Enhancement Programme (MEP) at the Ministry of Education, Kenneth Holder said more than two hundred Mathematics Teachers from twenty-nine schools are involved in the comprehensive training workshop which commenced Monday.

Holder said the Mathematics Enhancement Programme workshops are critical as he outlined what the programme entails on each day during the training exercise.

