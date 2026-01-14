ACP Benzil Samuel says building stronger community bonds integral to crime fighting strategy

The local Police Force is committed to fostering a safer, more inclusive environment for residents of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The commitment came from Assistant Commissioner of Police Benzil Samuel during the Police on the Beat Program, Monday night.

ACP Samuel said fostering a closer relationship with communities, will play a crucial role in addressing crime and enhancing public safety.

ACP Samuel added that the Force will enhance response mechanisms to better address the crime situation nationwide.

Monday’s Police on the Beat program focused on the topic From Strategy to Street – Reflecting on 2025 – Preparing for 2025.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related