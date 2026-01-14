Lions Club St. Vincent South to conduct housing and social support projects over the next 6 months

The Lions Club St. Vincent South has announced an ambitious set of programs to be implemented over the next six months.

President Lion Michael John, MJF says Lions Club St. Vincent South is one of the oldest Volunteer organizations in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, having been registered in 1978.

In an interview with NBC News, John outlined the plans which include programs focused on health, education, and service to the disadvantaged.

Lion Michael says a Housing Assistance Project will be rolled out in February, noting that this is one of the major initiatives to be undertaken by the Club.

Lions Clubs around the world on Tuesday celebrated the 147th birthday of Lions Clubs International Founder, LION MELVIN JONES.

