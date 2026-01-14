Minister Shevern John thanks Taiwan for timely donation of items to aid vulnerable citizens

The Ministry of Social Welfare, Community Empowerment, Ecclesiastical Affairs and National Heritage will be responsible for distributing the items donated by the Republic of China, Taiwan.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Shevern John thanked Taiwan for the timely donation, noting that her Ministry will ensure that the items are distributed to the most vulnerable citizens.

Minister John said several families will also benefit from the charitable items including shoes, clothing and toys.

