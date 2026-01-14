Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Transformation, Hon. Israel Bruce, has highlighted the long-standing partnership between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Republic of China, Taiwan.

Minister Bruce was speaking at a handing-over ceremony where Taiwan donated 20,000 bags of Rice, along with charitable items and a fire truck.

He said the partnership supports food security while strengthening climate-resilient agriculture as well as curbing praedial larceny and reinforcing key pillars of the national economy.

Minister Bruce highlighted the emotional impact of praedial larceny on farmers and emphasized that the use of technology provided by Taiwan could deter theft and restore trust.

