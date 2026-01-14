The Republic of China, Taiwan on Monday donated a Fire Truck to the local Police Force, to enhance the Fire Departments capabilities in emergency response.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, The Hon. Major St. Clair Leacock expressed gratitude to Taiwan for its continued support to the Government and People of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He hinted that the new fire truck is likely to be stationed in North Windward.

