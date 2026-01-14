Canada’s High Commissioner to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Her Excellency Brenda Wills has reiterated Canada’s commitment to strong ties between both countries.

High Commissioner Wills met with Governor General, His Excellency Sir Stanley Kendrick John, KC, where she reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to a strong and enduring partnership with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The High Commissioner also paid a courtesy call on Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs, The Hon. Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble, on Monday, January 12, 2026.

The two Officials exchanged views on a range of issues of mutual interest, including trade, security, education, renewable energy, small business development, and youth engagement, reflecting the shared priorities of both countries.

Diplomatic relations between Canada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines were established on September 19, 1979.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs remains committed to strengthening bilateral relations through continued dialogue and expanded cooperation, aimed at advancing shared interests and development goals.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related