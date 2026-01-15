Ministry of Social Welfare committed to building resilient and empowered communities.

Minister of Social Welfare and Community Empowerment, Hon. Shevern John has highlighted the ministry’s strong commitment to building resilient and empowered communities.

Speaking at a recent handing-over ceremony on Tuesday, Minister John emphasized that through various initiatives and partnerships, the ministry is dedicated to uplifting vulnerable populations and fostering social cohesion.

She explained that the ministry’s focus goes beyond immediate assistance, prioritizing sustainable development and long-term community empowerment.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related