Saint Vincent and the Grenadines welcomes Inaugural Call of Virgin Voyages- Valiant Lady

On Wednesday, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines welcomed the inaugural call of Valiant Lady, one of Virgin Voyages’ flagship cruise vessels, marking a significant milestone in the continued growth and diversification of the nation’s cruise tourism sector.

According to a release from the Agency for Public Information, the inaugural visit was commemorated with a traditional plaque exchange ceremony, between Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Sustainable Development, Dr. The Hon. Kishore Shallow and Captain Justin Lawes of the Valiant Lady.

This symbolic exchange underscores the strengthening partnership between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Virgin Voyages, and celebrates the destination’s rising profile within the premium cruise market.

Minister Shallow welcomed the vessel’s arrival, noting that the call represents confidence in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as a world-class, sustainable cruise destination.

