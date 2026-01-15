World Pediatrics mission to commence this weekend

World Pediatrics will commence this year’s schedule of medical programmes to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with a General Surgery Medical Mission, this weekend.

World Pediatrics Program Coordinator for the Caribbean, Leorol Gibson told NBC News, the Medical Mission will run from January 17th – 24th.

She said the visiting team will be led by Dr. Jeff Lukish.

Gibson is encouraging parents and guardians whose children or ward(s) require medical assistance as part of the General Surgery Medical Mission to contact their health professional, for a referral to World Pediatrics.

She said parents and guardians can also contact the local World Pediatrics Office for medical assistance and guidance.

