Police launches investigations into Lowmans’ Bay accident

Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision along the Lowman’s Bay Public Road that claimed the life of a 58-year-old Barrouallie resident, identified as Stephen Bulze, an employee of Ruddy’s Electrical Contracting Company Limited.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said the incident occurred around 8:30 Monday morning, when a vehicle owned by the private electrical company reportedly developed mechanical problems and crashed into a parked crane.

Six other male workers, sustained serious injuries and were transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where they are receiving medical care.

In a statement, Ruddy’s Electrical Contracting Company Limited said it is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Mr. Bulze, describing him as a valued employee, colleague, and friend.

The company extended condolences to his family and loved ones and expressed gratitude to emergency responders, medical personnel, law enforcement officers, community members, and agencies who assisted at the scene.

Management says it remains in close contact with the relevant authorities as investigations continue, and its thoughts and prayers are with the injured workers as they recover.

A post-mortem examination is expected to determine the exact cause of death.

