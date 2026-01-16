High Commissioner of the Republic of India visits St. Vincent and the Grenadines

High Commissioner of the Republic of India, Subhash Gupta has emphasized the importance of advancing developmental partnerships and streamlining projects.

In an interview with NBC’s News, the Commissioner stated that the discussions were very encouraging, focusing on ongoing developmental projects.

The Commissioner explained that many projects remain in the pipeline, and the meeting primarily focused on streamlining these initiatives.

He paid a visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines from January 14 -16.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related