The National Insurance Services observes 39th Anniversary

The National Insurance Services NIS is celebrating a major milestone – its 39th anniversary.

And Executive Director, Stuart Haynes says several activities have been planned with the theme, “Celebrating 39 years of Protecting Dignity, Securing Tomorrow”.

The activities began with a Church Service on Sunday at Faith Temple Church. Mr. Haynes outlined some of the other events planned.

The institution was established on January 5, 1987 to provide sustainable social security and to promote social and economic development in St. Vincent and the Grenadine.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related