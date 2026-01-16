NIS strengthens measures to protect contributors’ funds and pensions

The National Insurance Services is reassuring contributors that their contributions are secure, as it intensifies efforts to ensure the long-term sustainability of the social security system.

Executive Director, Stewart Haynes speaking on NBC Radio Thursday said its mandate is to protect contributors’ funds, safeguard pensions, and leave behind a system that will continue to serve future generations.

He noted that the institution is also committing to increased public engagement and social security literacy, emphasizing that contributors are key stakeholders who own the system, with the NIS acting as a fiduciary in the best interest of both contributors and beneficiaries.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related