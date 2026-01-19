Deputy Prime Minister and Parliamentary Representative for the Central Kingstown Constituency, Major The Hon. St. Clair Leacock said the Government is committed to lifting the standard of living of all Vincentians.

He made this statement in an interview with the Agency for Public Information, during a walkthrough of his constituency.

Minister Leacock said every Vincentian while many people live in challenging situations, every taxpayer is worthy of developmental assistance in their communities from Central Government funds.

Minister Leacock said when people are not treated with dignity sometimes they give up hope and some of them turn to criminality.

He however noted that when the population is satisfied that the Government is paying attention to their needs then the people will be more patient as he gave the commitment that the New Democratic Party Administration will continue to attend to the needs of Vincentians.

