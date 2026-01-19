Minister of Fisheries, Hon. Conroy Huggins said work is being done to ensure that the relevant structures are in place so that local Fisher folk can capitalize on markets to sell their produce.

He made this statement in an interview with the Agency for Public Information, during last week’s visit to Fisheries Centers in Bequia where he engaged in a consultation with Fisher folk on that Grenadine Island.

Minister Huggins said the Government is currently conducting assessments of the condition of the local fisheries centers and exploring ways to enhance the local infrastructure.

Minister Huggins said when the groundwork is complete, the local Fisher Folk will be better positioned to take full advantage of regional and international markets to generate wealth from their produce.

He said the Government is actively working to make this a reality.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related