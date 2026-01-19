Sailing week, a catalyst for sports, tourism and economic growth

Minister of Youth, Sports, Culture and Creative Industries, Hon. Kaschaka Cupid said Sailing Week is an initiative that shows how sports and tourism can work hand in hand while showcasing St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the world.

He made this statement during last week’s official launch of Sailing Week 2026.

Minister Cupid said sports and tourism working together is a vehicle for economic growth.

Minister Cupid said the Government is committed to the development of sports which in turn will create employment for the nation’s talented young people.

