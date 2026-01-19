India’s High Commissioner visits St. Vincent and the Grenadines to strengthen bilateral ties

India’s High Commissioner to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, His Excellency Subhash Gupta, recently visited this country and met with Prime Minister Dr. the Hon Godwin Friday and key government officials.

During the visit, High Commissioner Gupta emphasized his hopes for strengthening bilateral ties, focusing on educational and capacity-building initiatives, including fully funded scholarships and training programs in India.

He also discussed continued support for India’s international candidacy and expressed optimism for deeper collaboration moving forward.

