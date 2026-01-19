Executive Director of the NIS explains increase in contributions.

Executive Director of the National Insurance Services (NIS), Stewart Haynes, explained the rationale behind the phased increase in contributions.

In a recent interview on NBC Radio, Haynes emphasized that 85 cents of every dollar collected is returned to the economy in pensions, while 10 cents cover administrative costs and 5 cents bolster future reserves.

He highlighted the commitment to transparency and accountability, stressing the vital role of NIS in supporting over 8,000 pensioners who rely solely on its benefits.

