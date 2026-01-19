New Testament to be translated into Vincentian Dialect.

In a groundbreaking initiative, Francis Clarke of the Wycliffe Oral Bible Translators announced that the New Testament will be translated into the Vincentian dialect for the first time.

Speaking on NBC Radio earlier today, Clarke emphasized the transformative power of scripture in one’s native language, aiming to deepen spiritual connections and foster community transformation.

Clarke noted that the project aims to bridge language and faith, ensuring that the message is understood in the everyday speech of Vincentians.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related