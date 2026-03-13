Prime Minister Friday pledges Government’s support for development of SVG’s cultural heritage

As Vincentians prepare to observe National Heroes Day tomorrow, Prime Minister Dr. Hon Godwin Friday says the Government is willing to work with stakeholders to build the nation’s cultural heritage.

The Prime Minister gave the commitment, during his remarks at a Welcome Reception, held last night for the delegates who are here for the Garifuna Homecoming 2026.

Dr. Friday noted that cultural heritage can be a strong driver of economic development.

Over 100 delegates have arrived from the Garifuna Diaspora to participate in activities to celebrate National Heroes and Heritage Month.

The delegates include a contingent from the United Garifuna Association Inc. in the United States, as well as a group from Central America.

Last night’s Welcome Reception was held at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites at the Diamond Estate.

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