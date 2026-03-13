All set for National Heroes Day Festival in Fancy

The Annual National Heroes Day Festival will be held in Fancy tomorrow, featuring indigenous food and cultural performances.

The event is again being hosted by the Fancy Chapter of the North Windward Tourism Association.

Co-ordinator of the Festival Maxwell Tajoe Francis said this year’s event will be held with the theme “Preserving Our Heritage While Making Our Culture Rich, National Heroes Day 2026”.

Mr. Francis said the public can expect a wide array of local foods as well as cultural performances of the highest quality, during tomorrow’s event.

Mr. Francis said one of the main reasons for the festival is to keep the memory of the nation’s National Hero, Paramount Chief Joseph Chatoyer, alive.

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