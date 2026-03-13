Cybersecurity to be strengthened soon with the launch of CSIRT

Protection from cyber threats will be provided for Public and Private Sector entities here through the Computer Security Incident Response Teams (CSIRT)

Minister of Education, Vocational Training and Innovation, Digital Transformation and Information, Hon. Phillip Jackson said these teams will serve as a vital national safeguard against cyber threats, protecting government, businesses, and citizens alike.

Minister Jackson was speaking at the start of a three-day Cybersecurity workshop hosted here this week by the OECS Commission.

He noted that partnership is essential, since cyber threats transcend borders and a breach in one country can reverberate across the region.

Minister Jackson said St. Vincent and the Grenadines is already leveraging the necessary platforms to advance this effort, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to digital resilience.

Minister Jackson says his Ministry is prioritizing the implementation of two distinct but complimentary entities

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