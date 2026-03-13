Prime Minister Friday highlights need for Garifuna Language to be taught in Schools

Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday, has highlighted the need for the Garifuna language to be taught in schools as an essential subject.

The Prime Minister made the point, during his address at the opening of the 13th International Garifuna Conference on Wednesday.

Dr. Friday emphasized that the revival of the language is not only about preserving words, but about safeguarding identity, culture, and national memory.

The Prime Minister noted that by embedding Garifuna into the education system SVG can reclaim its heritage, deepen connections with its diaspora, and ensure that future generations carry forward this unique cultural legacy.

The Prime Minister said the Government will engage in dialogue with the Garifuna Heritage Foundation to make this vision a reality, adding that reparations will also form part of the discussion.

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