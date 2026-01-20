Chairman of the Caribbean Community, CARICOM and Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. The Hon. Terrance Drew arrived this morning, to pay an Official visit to Prime Minister, Dr. The Hon. Godwin Friday.

Prime Minister Drew was met on arrival at the Argyle International Airport by Prime Minister, Dr. The Hon.Godwin Friday and Members of the Cabinet of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The API’s K-Sha Woodley reports.

The Officials are expected to discuss matters of regional concern, shared priorities and cooperation within CARICOM.

The visit underscores the strong and longstanding bilateral relations between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, as well as a mutual commitment to advancing regional cooperation within the Caribbean Community.

