His Excellency Dr. Akima Umezawa, Ambassador of Japan, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Dr. The Hon. Dr. Godwin Friday on January 19, 2026.

The visit formed part of ongoing diplomatic engagement between Japan and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Ambassador was accompanied by Hon. Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investments, and Diaspora Affairs.

Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations and exploring opportunities to deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including current initiatives and future collaborative projects.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to fostering strong diplomatic ties and enhancing partnerships that support sustainable development and mutual benefit between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Japan.

