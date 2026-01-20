Ministry of Health urges families to prioritize mental health

As the new academic term gets underway, the Ministry of Health is drawing attention to the mental and emotional pressures often experienced by parents, guardians, and students during the back-to-school period.

In a recent post to Facebook via the Ministry of Health’s page, Health officials note that the demands associated with preparing for school, including financial obligations, adjusting daily routines, and supporting children through emotional transitions, can contribute to heightened stress and anxiety within families.

These challenges, if left unaddressed, may impact overall well-being and household stability.

The Ministry is encouraging parents and guardians to prioritize mental health alongside academic preparedness. Officials stress the importance of recognizing signs of stress in both adults and children, maintaining open communication, and creating supportive home environments during the adjustment period.

The Ministry also reminds the public that variation in daily experiences is normal, particularly at the start of the school term. Smooth days and challenging days are both part of the transition process, and seeking support when feeling overwhelmed is a positive and responsible step.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to access available mental health services through public health facilities and to reach out for professional assistance when needed, as the Ministry continues its commitment to promoting mental wellness across all stages of life.

