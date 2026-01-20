Director of Culture announces plans for UNESCO Recognition of Nine Mornings Festival

Director of Culture Maxine Browne has unveiled ambitious plans for the recognition of the Nine Mornings festival on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

In her address, during the 2025 Nine Morning Award and Prize Giving Ceremony last Saturday, Browne emphasized the cultural significance and unique heritage of the Nine Mornings festival, highlighting ongoing collaboration with the local UNESCO committee.

She noted that, while achieving UNESCO recognition will take time, the initial talks have begun, and the department is committed to the long-term effort.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related