Vincentian history book launches in Barbados

A comprehensive History book on St. Vincent and the Grenadines was launched in Barbados last night.

The book entitled – St. Vincent and the Grenadines – A General History to the Year 2025 Volume One, was written by Historians Dr. Adrian Fraser; Dr. Cleve Scott and Dr. Garrey Dennie.

The launch was part of an initiative to publish a comprehensive history of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to be used in Schools.

Business History Lecturer at UWI Cave Hill Campus, Dr. Henderson Carter presented a review of the Book

Dr. Carter underscored the need for History to be taught at all Schools.

