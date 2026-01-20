Latest News News & Sports NBC’s Special Report- Tuesday 20th January,2025 Z Jack January 20, 2026 Share This Article: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Click to print (Opens in new window) Print The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cadet Force has planned a series of events and activities to celebrate a major milestone – its 90th anniversary. Gailorn Browne has more in today’s Special Report. https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/CADET-ANNIVERSARY-REPORT.mp3 Like this:Like Loading...RelatedContinue ReadingPrevious: Vincentian history book launches in Barbados Related Stories Latest News News & Sports Vincentian history book launches in Barbados Z Jack January 20, 2026 Latest News News & Sports Director of Culture announces plans for UNESCO Recognition of Nine Mornings Festival Z Jack January 20, 2026 Latest News News & Sports Ministry of Health urges families to prioritize mental health Z Jack January 20, 2026
