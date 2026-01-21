Hon. Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble expresses optimism for CARICOM and regional development

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investments, and Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble said he is very optimistic about the way forward for this country and CARICOM.

He made this statement during Tuesday’s official visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines by Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. The Hon. Terrance Drew.

Minister Bramble said the meeting which served as a pretext to the upcoming CARICOM meeting was very successful and he is excited to be a part of this new thrust in regional development.

Minister Bramble highlighted that with the continued changing global dynamics, CARICOM has to stand together as these are challenging times.

He noted that the region has to continue working together to stay ahead of the challenges which the region faces and St. Vincent and the Grenadines is committed to the task ahead.

