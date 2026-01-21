Prime Minister, Dr. The Hon Godwin Friday reaffirms commitment to CARICOM and regional unity

Prime Minister, Dr. The Hon Godwin Friday said while the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) encounters challenges from time to time, the region must continue to focus on the strengths of the regional movement and move forward together as one.

He made this statement at the Argyle International Airport Tuesday, during an official visit by Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. The Hon. Terrance Drew.

Prime Minister Friday said the people of the region continue to ask why they should care about CARICOM and the answer is simply because the organization continues to work tirelessly on the behalf of every Caribbean citizen.

He said when the region moves as one it achieves more.

Prime Minister Friday said St. Vincent and the Grenadines is committed to regional integration.

