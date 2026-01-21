Dr. The Hon. Terrance Drew emphasizes need for regional unity amidst global crises

Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. The Hon. Terrance Drew said with several crises taking place around the world it is very important that the region continues to work together, especially at this time to strengthen bonds and move forward with one common voice.

He made this statement at the Argyle International Airport Tuesday, during an official visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Prime Minister Drew said small developing states like CARICOM countries need to continue to work together for the collective good of the region.

