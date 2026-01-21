Secretary-General of CARICOM, Dr. Carla Barnett highlights importance of unity ahead of February meeting

Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Dr. Carla Barnett said working together, the region stands the greatest chance of being successful.

She made this statement at the Argyle International Airport during Tuesday’s official to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Dr. Barnett said there are serious items on the agenda to be discussed during the next CARICOM meeting in St. Kitts and Nevis in February and they have already started very productive discussions with Prime Minister Dr. The Hon. Godwin Friday, in relation to some of these issues.

The CARICOM Secretary-General stressed that working together individual regional states can make great achievements and make the world a better place for citizens of the region.

