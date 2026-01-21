Minister of Agriculture Hon. Israel Bruce calls for the introduction of agriculture at preschool level

A call has been made for young children to be taught to grow and appreciate agriculture from an early age.

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Israel Bruce made this call at a recent event.

Minister Bruce said that he believes Saint Vincent and the Grenadines can become a pioneer by involving preschoolers in simple agricultural activities, helping to plant the concept of productivity and the importance of agriculture in their minds early.

Minister Bruce is also calling for a collective national effort, stressing that technical staff within the ministry and backyard gardeners will play a key role in easing the economic crunch and reducing the country’s food import bill.

