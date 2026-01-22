The Department of Culture has successfully completed the Intangible Cultural Heritage Initiative, carried out in collaboration with the National Commission for UNESCO.

The Cultural Heritage Project was carried out with the theme Safeguarding the Past – Enriching the Future, and was funded by UNESCO to the tune of over 20-thousand US dollars.

Coordinator of the Intangible Cultural Heritage Initiative, Rawdica Stephen says the initiative is aimed at strengthening local capacities in safeguarding the country’s Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH).

Stephen says a documentary was also created under the project, which will be made available to the public shortly.

Stephen expressed gratitude to all who were instrumental in making the Intangible Cultural Heritage Initiative a success.

