Top Officials from the Caribbean Development Bank visited St Vincent and the Grenadines on Tuesday, and met with Prime Minister Dr. The Hon. Godwin Friday and other members of Cabinet.

The team, led by President of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), Daniel Best, included Dr. Isaac Solomon, Vice President (Operations); O’Reilly Lewis, Director of the Projects Department; Ann-Marie Warner, Senior Advisor to the President; and Tahira Carter, Corporate Communications Officer.

The meeting focused on ongoing CDB-supported initiatives, potential future projects, and key priority areas for the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Prime Minister Friday said major focus will be placed on several priority areas which were identified during the discussions.

Prime Minister Friday stressed the need for innovative thinking to generate wealth in order to transform the economy.

Meanwhile, President of the Caribbean Development Bank, Daniel Best said Dr. Friday’s vision for the country aligns with the plans he presented for the bank upon assuming office last year.

The Caribbean Development Bank is a regional financial institution which was established by an agreement on October 18, 1969 and entered into force on January 26, 1970.

