The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has announced the appointment of new Heads of Missions and Consulates for diplomatic posts around the world.

At a ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Conference Room this morning, it was announced that former Parliamentarian, Roland Matthews, will take up the post of Consul General to New York.

The Ambassador to the United Nations is Vynnette Frederick, Brereton Horne is SVG’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Designate to the Republic of Cuba Angella Ideisha Jackson and Ambassador Designate to the Republic of China (Taiwan), Kenton Chance.

It is expected that the official inauguration ceremonies for the newly appointed Heads of Missions and Consulates will take place at a later date.

