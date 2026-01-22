Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Hon. St. Clair Leacock along with Commissioner of Police Enville Williams met with the leadership of the Regional Security Services (RSS) on Monday.

Minister Leacock is expected to assume the role of Chairman of the Regional Organization with effect from April 1st.

He emphasized the importance of the RSS to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which he says plays a critical role in maintaining regional stability and strengthening border security.

Commissioner of Police, Enville Williams says St. Vincent and the Grenadines has benefited significantly from being a member of the regional organization.

And, Executive Director of the Regional Security System, Rear Admiral Errington Shurland, said St. Vincent and the Grenadines has maintained a strong and productive relationship with the organization.

