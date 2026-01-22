St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cadet Force launches 90th anniversary programme

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cadet Force has planned a series of events and activities as part of its 90th Anniversary celebration.

Chairman of the 90th anniversary committee, Major Phillip Cambridge outlined some of the other activities planned at the launch on Monday.

Major Cambridge said one of the highlights of the activities will be a virtual reunion in April.

Cambridge said there will also be a reunion in June; the annual training camp in July; a Drill competition in August; the Commandants Award Parade in September; a Memorial Lecture in November and the activities will culminate in December with a Dinner.

