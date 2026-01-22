The National Society of and for the Blind urges public to engage in volunteering
Acting President of the National Society of and for the Blind, Daniel Chambers, is encouraging the public to engage in volunteering, highlighting that such efforts are invaluable.
Chambers emphasized that volunteering not only supports persons with disabilities but also fosters community resilience, reminding everyone that accidents can happen to anyone.
He urged collective involvement, stating that while government support is important, community participation is essential for meaningful change.
