The Youlou Pan Movement takes Pan in the Street to Sandy Bay

Residents in Sandy Bay and surrounding communities will be treated to the sweet sound of steel pan, when the much anticipated Pan in the Street is held this weekend.

The Youlou Pan Movement will host the event on Sunday at the Old School in Sandy Bay beginning at 3pm

President of the Youlou Pan Movement, Rodney Small says the event will serve as a platform to showcase talent and community spirit.

Small is hopeful that the public will continue to embrace the pan in the streets event.

