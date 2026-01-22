Health Minister hosts PAHO/WHO Officials for talks on strengthening health systems

Minister of Health, Wellness and Energy, the Hon. Daniel Cummings, recently hosted a courtesy visit from key officials of the Pan American Health Organization, (PAHO) and World Health Organization (WHO).

According to a release, the delegation, including Dr. Amalia Del Riego, Dr. Vishwanath Andy Partapsingh, and Ms. Katrina Smith, met with technical staff within the Ministry to discuss ongoing collaboration and technical cooperation.

Discussions focused on strengthening health systems to improve outcomes for the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to working with regional and international partners to advance public health, wellness, and community resilience.

