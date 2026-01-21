The Traffic Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said it has observed a trend where motorists are increasingly involved in reckless driving on the nation’s roads, especially during times of heavy traffic.

This statement was made by Police Constable Thelia Jackson during the Traffic Highlights programme aired on NBC Radio.

Constable Jackson said the courts have already started clamping down on reckless driving to ensure that a clear message is sent to motorists across the country in relation to this issue.

