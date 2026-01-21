The General Surgery Medical Mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which commenced over the weekend, has been very successful thus far.

World Pediatrics Program Coordinator for the Caribbean, Leorol Gibson told NBC News, they held a clinic at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital on Sunday.

She said during the clinic they saw more than fifty patients from St. Vincent and the Grenadines and other countries in the region.

Gibson said coming out of Sunday’s clinic, fourteen surgeries will be conducted during this week.

The General Surgery Medical Mission concludes on January 24th.

