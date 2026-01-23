Brilliance of the Seas makes inaugural call to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Sustainable Development on Thursday, warmly welcomed the inaugural call of Brilliance of the Seas, operated by Royal Caribbean Cruise Line (RCCL), alongside the 2025 Junior Minister of Tourism, Isaiah Toney.

At a plaque ceremony, 2025 Junior Minister of Tourism, Isaiah Toney, presented Captain Juan Caranti with the book “ISLANDS OF EDEN”, a pictorial that captures the many sites and scenes of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

A release from the Ministry says at the plaque exchange ceremony, Dr. Tamira Browne extended warm greetings on behalf of the Government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, to the captain and crew for the inaugural visit of “Brilliance of the Seas” of the Royal Caribbean Fleet.

Dr. Browne underscored the value of cruise tourism and mutually beneficial partnerships that promote sustainable tourism development and deepened collaborations that create shared value for communities and partners.

Welcome remarks were also extended by Mr. Carl James; Chief Executive Officer of the Modern Port Operating Company and Mrs. Dellerice Duncan, Port Agent for the Royal Caribbean fleet.

Other members of the delegation included representatives of the SVG Tourism Authority and the Department of Tourism in the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Sustainable Development.

Brilliance of the Seas arrived at Port Kingstown carrying 2,580 passengers and crew.

This inaugural visit marks one of five new cruise calls for the 2025/2026 season, bringing the total number of inaugural cruise calls to five, which the Ministry says underscores the continued confidence of major cruise lines in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as an increasingly trending destination.

