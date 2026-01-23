Prime Minister Dr. The Hon. Godwin Friday and Members of Cabinet are today visiting the Acute Care Hospital

Prime Minister Dr. The Hon. Godwin Friday is visiting the site of the Acute Care Hospital at Arnos Vale.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by other members of Cabinet including Minister of Health Hon. Daniel Cummings, Deputy Prime Minister Hon. St. Clair Leacock and Minister of Youth Hon. Kaschacka Cupid.

The delegation also includes Ambassador of the Republic of China on Taiwan Her Excellency Fiona Fan.

The Construction on the state-of-the-Art Acute Referral Hospital is expected to transform the delivery of health care in St Vincent and the Grenadines, providing critical care in many areas.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related