The EcoYouth Ventures Project will be launched next week

An official ceremony will be held next week for the launch of the EcoYouth Ventures Project.

The EcoYouth Ventures is a comprehensive, two-part education and innovation initiative designed to empower Caribbean youth (ages 14–16) across Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts & Nevis, and Saint Vincent & the Grenadines.

Implemented by the Pan American Development Foundation (PADF) with support from the Government of Taiwan and in close collaboration with the Ministries of Education, the initiative prepares students to become the next generation of leaders in environmental sustainability, innovation, and sustainable tourism through STEM education and hands-on learning.

The program helps strengthen the region’s talent pipeline in fields that matter most to the private sector and sustainable development priorities:

The launching ceremony will be held on Tuesday January 27 at La Vue Hotel Conference Room. It begins at 10am.

